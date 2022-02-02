Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Re: the Jan. 27 article "Soup's On!"
I love soups. All of the soups mentioned in this wonderful article, “Soup’s On” by Cathalena Burch, sound absolutely yummy. Thanks Cathalena, for this article and all the great articles you write. One soup, and venue, that’s not mentioned is the Arizona Sands Club. Now let me confess up front that I’m a genuine soup snob. I really am. I say that so you believe me when I say that the Bacon and Clam Chowder (Salt Water Clams I Nueske’s Bacon I Oyster Crackers) created by Chef Hogg at the Sands is the BEST chowder I’ve ever tasted—and I’ve had “the best of the best” in San Francisco!
Patrick Cunningham
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.