Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article "A new way to submit letters and guest opinions"

A couple of things I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around. One, Governor Ducey is using the Covid Relief funds for vouchers to send kids to schools that don’t require preventative measures against Covid and withholding those same funds from schools that do. Two, the police and fire unions, organizations whose primary purpose is to protect the health and safety of their members while those same members are sworn to protect and serve the Tucson community, are actively resisting the city’s vaccination requirements for city employees. Both these positions seem counter-intuitive and I’m having a hard time understanding how they provide any benefit to the citizens of Tucson.

Gerry Bates

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

