Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Michael Schaller is to be commended for his illuminating article, Critical Race Theory: What it is and isn’t,” that appeared in last Sunday’s editorial page.

Unfortunately, those who could benefit most from this article, State Representative Jake Hoffman and the purblind, myopic legislators who supported legislation to ban CRT as an instrument for understanding in Arizona schools and government agencies, display limited capacity for

recognizing that systemic racism does exist, especially in the criminal justice system as well as health care and housing.

Critical Race Theory is not a Marxist or Martian plot to undermine democracy. It is simply a legitimate analytical tool to aid in understanding the sad reality of oppression in the history of the US and the structural racism still festering today that needs to be addressed.

James McIntosh

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

