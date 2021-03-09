Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

No Arizonan would be proud to learn that our state leads the nation in legislation designed to restrict voting rights--both yours and mine! Ironically, their tactics target both Democrats and Republicans. GOP leaders are trying to, among other schemes: make obtaining a ballot harder; limit who votes by mail; complicate filling out as well as casting a ballot; and narrowing the time when ballots will be accepted-- even when they arrive by election day! Additional proposals will gum up the works. Why? Just last week, the GOP attorney from AZ stood before the US Supreme Court and shamelessly explained that such proposals make it easier for Republicans to win elections. But making it harder for citizens to vote is exactly how corrupt, anti-democratic countries behave! Seems like it’s time to call and remind our Republican lawmakers that we cannot and should not conduct ourselves like Russia and China.
Merry Mungo
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.