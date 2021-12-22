Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

With ever increasing cases of Covid, going to basketball games at the U of A are becoming unsafe. I religiously wear my mask. A young couple sitting in front of me, maskless, started yelling for their friends facing me and spewing there germs all over the place. All you have to do is order a huge bucket of popcorn, that allows you go maskless . There are dance cams, smile cams, everyone is maskless. When will we take this seriously. You are told when you walk in you must have a mask, guess what happens when you get to your seat. In the next several weeks if Covid gets worse in Pima County, we might not be able to go to games. Your freedom, what about mine. We are all tired of this pandemic, it will never get better for us, if you do not take the proper precautions. Please wear you mask, it is only for two hours.
Anderew Kunsberg
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.