Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Change the location of Jame Cohen's opinion piece to small town West Virginia and the high school graduation date to 1958 and you have my childhood years. Many others grew up in that America. If his piece appearing above the picture of the Fox Theatre is to support that business, I would agree that it is a vital part of today's Tucson and his childhood here. Within the rest of the paper rests the vestiges of the racism and homophobia that accompanied that "nirvana". The rights of those of different race, religion, or gender to live, work, and marry like the white majority rarely existed. There are many caring aspects of that age continuing in this pandemic time. Looking out for neighbors. Donating to charities. Supporting public health. Our job is to continue what is good but to keep changing those aspects of our society that are discriminatory and unfair.

Gypsy Lyle

Northwest side

