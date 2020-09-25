Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Why compare the two coaches. We have known for decades that both Arizona basketball and Coach Olson dealt AND continues to deal with a East coast bias. Thompsons many accomplishments were great. Being that he was the first as a man of color ( an African man) to win a national championship at a major college basketball program sets him apart and rightfully so. The year of his championship (1984) is is not inprehistoric times and highlights how pathetically absent of diversity in headcoaching has been.
Lute Olson needs no specific and big time coverage. He was always above that.
Jeffrey faircloth
East side
