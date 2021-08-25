Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

I don't understand how someone can have sincerely held religious objections to vaccination. There are a very few sects who prohibit any kind of medical intervention, and I think some of those practitioners have had run-ins with the law. Even those religions could not object to masks. Has anyone found in any bible or similar text, a reference to vaccines against disease? I doubt it, as they were not invented until recent times. The only people who should be excused from getting the COVID vaccine are those with documented medical conditions that preclude a vaccine. Then, they should stay isolated, or at least be masked if around others. Finally, if you have sincerely held religious beliefs, try "God helps those who help themselves" or "love thy neighbor".
Debra Golden-Davis
East side
