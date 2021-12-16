Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Star readers who are anxious to keep the paper locally oriented should google Alden Hedge Fund purchase of the Tribune Publishing and specifically the Baltimore Sun. Alden is now the second largest USA newspaper owner (behind Gannett).
Alden's aquisition of Tribune group is similar to their plan to acquire Lee, the owner of the Star and its other dailies. The Sunpapers were the heartbeat of all of Maryland: political coverage and sports reporting were constant Pulitzer Prize (and many others) winners for decades. No longer. It's a shell of its former self. Alden immediately installed their president as Chairman of the company, slashed staff and removed dissenters. (The only opposition was a noble effort by Maryland locals that planned to turn the paper into a not for profit operation.)
Subscribers and street sales to a hedge fund are inconsequential. It's all about the Star trademark, reputation and TUCSON.COM. Eliminating personnel, and expenses of printing and distribution and going on line 100% is where this is headed.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
