Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

I wish to commend our local fire department for their prompt, professional and caring response. We live in SE Tucson. A young woman showed up on our porch last evening, asking for help. She was delirious and injured. She said she was homeless and cold so I got her a warm coat and gloves. We sat down and talked. She was unclear as to how she became injured. Meanwhile inside, my husband called 9-1-1. Within 10 minutes they came and took her vitals and whisked her off to the hospital.
The mayor of Cincinnati just declared a state of emergency over a firefighter shortage. I know we have a shortage of police officers. Please speak out, write, tweet whatever to convince our mayor to make up these shortages.
Crime is up in town, murder is at an all-time high. We need to feel safe.
Karen Riggs
Southeast side
