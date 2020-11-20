 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
I've just watched MSNBC. Their reporters are critical of President Trump's unwillingness to aid President-elect Biden in any aspect of the transition that is going to be so important to the smooth, effective running of our Nation.

I've just watched Rudy Giuliani and the President's legal team on Fox News. In a press conference Giuliani claims poll workers have been directed to falsify voting rolls to benefit Biden over Trump. He says that massive Democratic cheating in Arizona and six other states orchestrated by Biden has over-turned a massive Trump victory.

So ... given the jarring differences in information coming from these two sources, how can we talk TO one another rather than PAST one another? I believe that the Star Editorial Department could facilitate by creating a forum. I have faith that you could find folks who value un-self-righteous speech. Ask us to write about shared values or why achieving comity is critical to our survival. Or most importantly our legacy for our grand-children.

George Mairs

Downtown

