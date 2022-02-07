 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
To paraphrase the Bard, something's rotten in the State of Arizona and it's the State legislature! These so-called representatives of the people have no sense of or respect for Arizona history! It took 49 years for Arizona to become a state---a longer wait than any other applicant for statehood. It was because Arizona was too progressive for the rest of the United States. Arizona's "faults" included insistence on the Initiative, Recall, and Referendum---one of which, the Initiative, the State Senate is trying to take away by its proposed legislation that limits the public's right to submit its own proposed legislation. Arizona was also penalized n its statehood wait for insisting on maintaining its child and women's labor protection laws. Seems to me that our contemporary legislature and state government are striving to take us back to pre-statehood days! Shame on all of them!

Barbara Benjamin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

