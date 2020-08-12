Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Re: Teacher Who Quit Over Virus Fears Facing Fine
When I retired from a school district in northern Virginia 25 years ago, the starting salary was $40,000, not much less than the bare-bones starting salary for teachers here in Arizona today. Even so, recent attempts to raise teacher salaries via citizen-initiatives have been foiled by our Republican legislature and certain business constituencies, so there's clearly no interest in curing the long-running teacher shortage. I thought I'd heard it all, but apparently not. In all my years of teaching I never heard of a law that charged teachers who quit a $2,000 fine. I guess it makes sense, though: if you're going to short-change them coming in, why not trap them in the job by financially threatening them on the way out.
Denice Blake
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!