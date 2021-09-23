 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
I have always loved libraries and have been visiting the Woods Library since it opened oh about 50 years ago. Librarians are great resources and recently I learned of a new service our library offers called, Personalized Reading Recommendations. You answer a few questions about books you've loved, books you didn't and what kind of books you enjoy reading. Then you get recommendations from a real live librarian. I have read three of the recommended books and loved them all. What a great service. How wonderful to have dedicated public servants who are book lovers.

Kate Maguire Jensen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

