 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Kudos to the editors for urging voters to say 'yes' to Proposition 207 (Editorial, October 11).

Legalization does not create the marijuana market; this market already exists and it is widespread in Arizona. But only under a policy of legalization can regulators impose common-sense controls with respect to who may legally engage in licensed marijuana commerce, and where, when, and how this commerce takes place. And only via legalization can state or local governments tax commercial and retail cannabis transactions and reinvest these dollars back into Arizona’s communities.

To date, 11 states and Washington, DC have legalized cannabis for adult use. None of these states have ever repealed or even rolled back their policies. In short, these legalization laws are operating largely as voters intended and in a manner that the public finds preferable to criminal prohibition.

Proposition 207 will disrupt the illicit market, end low-level marijuana arrests, create jobs and new revenue. A 'yes' vote is the right vote for Arizona.

Paul Armentano, Deputy Director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News