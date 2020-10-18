Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Kudos to the editors for urging voters to say 'yes' to Proposition 207 (Editorial, October 11).
Legalization does not create the marijuana market; this market already exists and it is widespread in Arizona. But only under a policy of legalization can regulators impose common-sense controls with respect to who may legally engage in licensed marijuana commerce, and where, when, and how this commerce takes place. And only via legalization can state or local governments tax commercial and retail cannabis transactions and reinvest these dollars back into Arizona’s communities.
To date, 11 states and Washington, DC have legalized cannabis for adult use. None of these states have ever repealed or even rolled back their policies. In short, these legalization laws are operating largely as voters intended and in a manner that the public finds preferable to criminal prohibition.
Proposition 207 will disrupt the illicit market, end low-level marijuana arrests, create jobs and new revenue. A 'yes' vote is the right vote for Arizona.
Paul Armentano, Deputy Director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws
