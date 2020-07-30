Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Including today, July 24th there is another letter , this one, “Not stupid, just fools” resorts to more name calling. Why? With all the problems in the world, and specifically in Tucson, shouldn’t we just cut the nonsense, be adults, and , act accordingly . I could and never would vote for trump, against every single thing I believe in, and, I know there are those that feel the exact other way.
The MOST important task ahead is to VOTE. When we all exercise our rights in a free society, the society wins, without name calling.
Binky Luckhurst
Foothills
