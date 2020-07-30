You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Including today, July 24th there is another letter , this one, “Not stupid, just fools” resorts to more name calling. Why? With all the problems in the world, and specifically in Tucson, shouldn’t we just cut the nonsense, be adults, and , act accordingly . I could and never would vote for trump, against every single thing I believe in, and, I know there are those that feel the exact other way.

The MOST important task ahead is to VOTE. When we all exercise our rights in a free society, the society wins, without name calling.

Binky Luckhurst

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News