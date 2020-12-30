Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Very disappointing to see the Daily Star publish this article based on social media posts and private phone calls to an inmate. After reading it I couldn't help but think "Where's the beef?".
I watched the police video of Christopher Bullock's arrest and it's obvious their refusal to allow him to put his shirt on before being handcuffed escalated the situation. Afterall Bullock was tasered and use of force should always be reviewed and questioned.
Here in Tucson the recent death of Carlos Ingram Lopez was added to the long list of those who have died in police custody or due to excessive use of force. The Tucson police union uses social media to attack critics. Thank goodness for groups like Black Lives Matter who have helped usher in a national reckoning on racism and police brutality, and we need to keep the focus on that.
Richard Boren
Southeast side
