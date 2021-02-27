 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article "A new way to submit letters and guest opinions"

I am appalled that Arizona and its counties are trying to change election procedures to make it harder for people to vote. I worked the polls in Pima County for many years. I can tell you that our procedures were excellent and worked very smoothly. Why mess with a system that has served us well for years?

Can the Republican party be so demoralized by losing the last election that they believe the only way to win upcoming elections is to make it harder to vote?

Republicans if you want to win, find better candidates! Arizona is not in your back pocket anymore. Thank goodness for that.

Rachel Barker

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

