Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Re: The article "Why Paul McCartney's heart remains in Tucson", Sunday, June 4, 2021, Home + Life
The June 4 piece in Home + Life evoked lovely memories of the McCartney family in Tucson.
Paul McCartney's presence was also felt in January 2020 when he donated $1 million to the Arizona Cancer Center in memory of Linda. The funding was aimed at cancer treatment and prevention research that did not involve animals, honoring his wife and their commitment to animals.
Ann Brown
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.