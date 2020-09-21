 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

This letter is written in support of Rex Scott for Pima County Board of Supervisors in District 1. I had the distinct honor and pleasure to work side by side with Rex as an administrator in the Amphitheater School District for 4 years and know his character and work ethic well. Rex is an outstanding communicator and team builder. What a breath of fresh air to have a candidate who is a public servant who seeks consensus not conflict, who's actions are data-driven not conspiracy driven, who appeals to our "better angels" instead of our most base fears and prejudices, who believes in and supports public education and who has his eyes on the future and the welfare of our community. If you are tired of the conflict and rancor that has plagued our local and national politics i urge you to cast a vote for Rex Scott for Pima County Supervisor in District 1.

William Kreamer

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News