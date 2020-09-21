Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

This letter is written in support of Rex Scott for Pima County Board of Supervisors in District 1. I had the distinct honor and pleasure to work side by side with Rex as an administrator in the Amphitheater School District for 4 years and know his character and work ethic well. Rex is an outstanding communicator and team builder. What a breath of fresh air to have a candidate who is a public servant who seeks consensus not conflict, who's actions are data-driven not conspiracy driven, who appeals to our "better angels" instead of our most base fears and prejudices, who believes in and supports public education and who has his eyes on the future and the welfare of our community. If you are tired of the conflict and rancor that has plagued our local and national politics i urge you to cast a vote for Rex Scott for Pima County Supervisor in District 1.
William Kreamer
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
