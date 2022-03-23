Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

The Star's headline said the City's 400K Climate Plan is causing a "stir." Apparently several folks think this is way too expensive. On the other hand I have seen way too many dollars wasted when organizations do the "ready, fire, aim" routine. Covey in his book "Habits of Effective People" famously said "Start with the End In Mind." Before launching on a task as important as responding to climate change, I submit that is the superior way.
William Krauss
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.