 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

  • Comments

I was very sorry to read in this paper that Chuck Huckelberry, Pima County Administrator, was recently critically injured when a car hit his bicycle in downtown Tucson. It brings to mind countless bicyclists and pedestrians who have suffered similar serious and even fatal accidents here in this CAR CENTRIC CITY.

Tucson is marred and financially strapped in obsolete, decades old, labyrinthian highway construction projects that have their fossil fueled roots in a pre- climate crisis past. During recent years, the already collision prone streets have been further twisted and exploded into orange coned obstacle courses ruled by frustration and road rage.

In areas of Europe, like Holland, cars are considered obsolete. Bicycles and public transportation are the norm. Due to global warming, some cities such as London charge drivers steep fees for driving within city limits.

The irony of this bicycle vs vehicle tragedy is that Tucson's beloved Loop is named after Chuck Huckelberry. I send him wishes for a speedy recovery.

Susana Manzana

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News