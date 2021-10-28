Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

I was very sorry to read in this paper that Chuck Huckelberry, Pima County Administrator, was recently critically injured when a car hit his bicycle in downtown Tucson. It brings to mind countless bicyclists and pedestrians who have suffered similar serious and even fatal accidents here in this CAR CENTRIC CITY.
Tucson is marred and financially strapped in obsolete, decades old, labyrinthian highway construction projects that have their fossil fueled roots in a pre- climate crisis past. During recent years, the already collision prone streets have been further twisted and exploded into orange coned obstacle courses ruled by frustration and road rage.
In areas of Europe, like Holland, cars are considered obsolete. Bicycles and public transportation are the norm. Due to global warming, some cities such as London charge drivers steep fees for driving within city limits.
The irony of this bicycle vs vehicle tragedy is that Tucson's beloved Loop is named after Chuck Huckelberry. I send him wishes for a speedy recovery.
Susana Manzana
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.