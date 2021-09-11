Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Is Afghanistan really “America’s Longest War?” That’s what the news media has been saying. But that stigma really belongs to the Apache Wars (1849 - 1886,) fought here in southern Arizona and New Mexico. We’ve forgotten that war, forgotten the 1871 Camp Grant Massacre where Tucson vigilantes slaughtered 144 Apaches, all but 8 of them women and children. Why isn’t the Apache Wars a mandatory part of school curriculum in Arizona? Would the Legislature ban it as critical race theory?
John Stark
Southeast side
