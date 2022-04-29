Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

To have “Special Elections” in May for special tax projects is expensive and takes advantage of low voter turnout to bulldoze projects through, such as The RTA. According to Sam Kmack's AZ Star report of April 18th, $150 MILLION dollars are still needed to finish the 11 RTA current projects. Will Prop. 411 address that? What will happen to Broadway, Grant Rd, and the other 9 projects? Will the1st. Ave project still be scheduled and wipe out small businesses as Grant Rd is doing? Where are the sales tax monies from those destroyed businesses?
He pointed out that regardless of the outcome of this election “the tax rate won’t increase” because of the ½ cent special sales tax that already exists. But a “no” vote would end the tax and thus decrease our taxes.
With the track history of the RTA and proposed road projects over the last 40 years, it behooves us to show opposition, be wary, and demand accountability and oversight as to how our dollars are spent.
Kent Hunter-Solberg
