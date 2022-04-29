Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

To have “Special Elections” in May for special tax projects is expensive and takes advantage of low voter turnout to bulldoze projects through, such as The RTA. According to Sam Kmack's AZ Star report of April 18th, $150 MILLION dollars are still needed to finish the 11 RTA current projects. Will Prop. 411 address that? What will happen to Broadway, Grant Rd, and the other 9 projects? Will the1st. Ave project still be scheduled and wipe out small businesses as Grant Rd is doing? Where are the sales tax monies from those destroyed businesses?