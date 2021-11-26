 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

  • Comments

Re: the Nov. 18 letter "Free speech not so free."

A confused letter writer said, "This country is on the threshold of communism if we cannot express ourselves without someone whining."

The US is not on the verge of communism, except by the view of right-wing Republican whiners. Communism is a system where the government owns all the means of production and each person is paid according to their abilities and needs. This is simply not happening in the US.

Instead, we enjoy Joe Biden successfully signing an infrastructure bill that will create thousands of jobs that pay well, a Covid plan that got 175 million Americans to be fully vaccinated, and 4.5 million net new jobs since Biden was sworn in. In addition, Biden is taking action to tackle the climate crisis, ending disparities in healthcare access and education, and reforming our long-broken and chaotic immigration system.

Republicans should just stop whining.

Larry Bodine

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News