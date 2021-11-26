Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Re: the Nov. 18 letter "Free speech not so free."
A confused letter writer said, "This country is on the threshold of communism if we cannot express ourselves without someone whining."
The US is not on the verge of communism, except by the view of right-wing Republican whiners. Communism is a system where the government owns all the means of production and each person is paid according to their abilities and needs. This is simply not happening in the US.
Instead, we enjoy Joe Biden successfully signing an infrastructure bill that will create thousands of jobs that pay well, a Covid plan that got 175 million Americans to be fully vaccinated, and 4.5 million net new jobs since Biden was sworn in. In addition, Biden is taking action to tackle the climate crisis, ending disparities in healthcare access and education, and reforming our long-broken and chaotic immigration system.
Republicans should just stop whining.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
