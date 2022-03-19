 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Re: the March 1 article "AZ GOP: Voting early is illegal."

The true headline should read GOP: Voting is illegal. With all the work focused on making voting difficult, Republicans throughout the country should just be upfront about their wishes. Sure, they frame it as keeping elections safe from fraud, but they only want Republicans to win. No one else gets to vote. With all the legitimate areas of concern in Arizona, our Republican-run legislature focuses on voting fraud and guns, guns, guns.

Gerry Hicks

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

