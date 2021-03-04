 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article "A new way to submit letters and guest opinions"
Many Tucsonans are trying to preserve a historically significant, almost century-old oasis that is home to a precious, biodiverse ecosystem. Its trees and pond are mitigating our city's growing heat island effect while providing free positive nature experiences for many thousands of city dwellers. If we don’t succeed, very soon our 3.5 acre oasis in Reid Park will be infilled, bulldozed, and paved over for 3 tigers to be held captive in our brutally hot environment in 1/18,000th of their natural ranging habitat. Tucson's heat island effect will increase, this well-established ecosystem will be destroyed, tens of thousands of Tucsonans will lose this irreplaceable health and spirit-renewing oasis, and tigers will suffer for human entertainment. I for one don’t want an unsustainable fee-collecting "world class" zoo that has plans to gradually devour the remainder of Tucson's wonderful free Central Park. We already have a world class zoo: the Desert Museum.

Allison Ewoldt

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

