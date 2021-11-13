Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Re: the Nov. 10 article "Tucson's low turnout shows election change still needed."
Tim Steller column made some very good points about lack of voter interest in Tucson 2021.
Thru the mail I received the candidates views on issues. Global warming, social justice, LGBT rights and ending racism dominate the flyers. No candidate ever mentioned. Tucson has highest crime and poverty rates in AZ. Nobody mentioned Tucson terrible schools or streets that are in disrepair.
In 2021 Tucson has already set a record for murders. T.P.D. is on life support, with a shortage of 500 officers. No candidates offered any plans to build up the force.
Maybe 70% of Tucson's eligible voters don't vote because officers seekers don't offer any hope or solutions to our cities needs?
Francisco Quiros
Downtown
