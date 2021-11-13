 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

  • Comments

Re: the Nov. 10 article "Tucson's low turnout shows election change still needed."

Tim Steller column made some very good points about lack of voter interest in Tucson 2021.

Thru the mail I received the candidates views on issues. Global warming, social justice, LGBT rights and ending racism dominate the flyers. No candidate ever mentioned. Tucson has highest crime and poverty rates in AZ. Nobody mentioned Tucson terrible schools or streets that are in disrepair.

In 2021 Tucson has already set a record for murders. T.P.D. is on life support, with a shortage of 500 officers. No candidates offered any plans to build up the force.

Maybe 70% of Tucson's eligible voters don't vote because officers seekers don't offer any hope or solutions to our cities needs?

Francisco Quiros

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News