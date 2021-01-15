 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article "A new way to submit letters and guest opinions"

On January 1st I gathered from the weather page the following information: Year to Date 4.17" (2020), Last Year to Date 13.62"(2019) THAT IS 9.45 INCHES BELOW!! Now I have a solution for this obscene amount. TAX $100 dollars a year to every homeowner with a swimming pool up to $250,000. (.0004) percent. Over $250,000 to $999,999. $150. (.00015) percent a year. Any house over $1million tax them $1,000 a year, (.001) percent. For every multi housing with a pool $1000 a year to the association. This money to be put into a separate fund for the building of a water recycle plant.(s). With Climate change occurring this is a an economical and FAIR way to enforce water usage. The Water department can use their records. WE LIVE IN A DESERT!!!.

Donald Phillips

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

