Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Gov. Ducey has endangered the health and possibly lives of AZ students and personnel at all levels. Aside from political pandering, what could be the rationale in forbidding vaccine requirements at state education facilities? AZ is in the vanguard again in rising cases, hospitalizations, and ventilator use. As classes resume without vaccine and mask requirements, the tolls will climb steeply once again in this state.
Children under 12 are not yet eligible for this vaccination. It is incredibly naive and dangerous to assume youngsters won't contract COVID, become ill, have long term health issues, or die. The Delta variant has preyed on the unvaccinated at all levels.
Surely the Governor will reconsider his mandates which will have dire consequences for so many. Right now his course of action is dangerous and reprehensible.
Sandra Heater
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.