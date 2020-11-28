Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

The Star recently covered our Governor’s comments on election integrity: he has seen no evidence of “widespread fraud or irregularity.” Ducey continued the President is free to pursue legal options. Sure, it is OK to pursue options, AND back-up your administration’s process when someone is tearing it down without evidence of “fraud or irregularity.” Ducey’s tepid comments leaves room for doubt. What I feared appeared in Sunday’s paper, a story that Pima Supervisors certified election results three to two. What? Two Supervisors would not certify results? Later I came to Steller’s column on Supervisor Cristy’s no vote. Cristy's reason? Nothing wrong here in Pima county. But there are allegations of fraud elsewhere so Cristy could not certify here—where he is elected. Has Governor Ducey no backbone? Supervisor Cristy no clue?
William Krauss
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
