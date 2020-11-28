 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

The Star recently covered our Governor’s comments on election integrity: he has seen no evidence of “widespread fraud or irregularity.” Ducey continued the President is free to pursue legal options. Sure, it is OK to pursue options, AND back-up your administration’s process when someone is tearing it down without evidence of “fraud or irregularity.” Ducey’s tepid comments leaves room for doubt. What I feared appeared in Sunday’s paper, a story that Pima Supervisors certified election results three to two. What? Two Supervisors would not certify results? Later I came to Steller’s column on Supervisor Cristy’s no vote. Cristy's reason? Nothing wrong here in Pima county. But there are allegations of fraud elsewhere so Cristy could not certify here—where he is elected. Has Governor Ducey no backbone? Supervisor Cristy no clue?

William Krauss

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News