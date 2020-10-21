 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Thank you Mr. Prendercast for your excellent story on Trump's Border Wall now be constructed in Arizona and other States.

The destruction of vegetation including thousands of trees, saguaro cacti, many archaeological sites including prehistoric and historic burial sites significant to Native American Tribes is appalling. In many cases the location of these sites was provided to the border patrol and their contractors ahead of time which they ignored.

Having worked on the border for 30 years or more, I mam saddened and angry about the destruction of the cultural and natural landscapes of our borderlands to satisfy the political objectives of President Trump.

Equally distressing is the manhandling of peaceful protestors by the Border Patrol, National Park Service Police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. It is time that you serve the people not function as President Trump's Praetorian Guard.

Peter Steere

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

