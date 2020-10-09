Letter: Re: the Sept. 27. article “Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions””

Human emissions are the only driver of global warming today. Every natural influence on the earth climate and there are six, are working to cool the planet. The human element is causing climate change and McSally's words should drive every Arizonian to the Kelly camp. Our 4th hurricane in 5 weeks is headed to the Gulf coast, a derecho, a "midwest hurricane", with 100 mph plus winds destroyed 40% of this year's corn crop and need I mention fire? McSally denial of the seriousness of our problem and lack of action, would only worsen our problem and all of the American Southwest will suffer.
Mark Tabbert
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
