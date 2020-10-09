 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 27. article “Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions””
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 27. article “Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions””

Human emissions are the only driver of global warming today. Every natural influence on the earth climate and there are six, are working to cool the planet. The human element is causing climate change and McSally's words should drive every Arizonian to the Kelly camp. Our 4th hurricane in 5 weeks is headed to the Gulf coast, a derecho, a "midwest hurricane", with 100 mph plus winds destroyed 40% of this year's corn crop and need I mention fire? McSally denial of the seriousness of our problem and lack of action, would only worsen our problem and all of the American Southwest will suffer.

Mark Tabbert

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News