Letter: Re: the Sept. 27. article “Letters to the Editor: Sept. 27”

The recent letter regarding our Food and Life section has prompted me to finally share my thoughts on that topic. Reading about cozy stews when it's still 95 degrees in the Ole Pueblo is only one reason the Star's food journalism seems wholly disconnected from the region it serves. As Tucson is a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, I've thought it senseless that our culinary news be so often sourced from the "Tribune Content Agency." Surely our own food-scape is news worthy, as well?