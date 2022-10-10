 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 28. article “Tucson Pride returns with parade, Reid Park festival”

I so appreciate that someone on the Star team is covering the fact that Pride is happening at all, and curious if there's any interest in your team digging deeper into the masterclass Pride is putting on on how to fail with basic event communication and management. Especially as they've started to lose the conversation with the BIPOC community who has recently called them to task to speak to their relationships with local police. I've watched other Pride groups do it right, and I can tell you that what our local Pride group is doing is ALL the wrong. It is beyond simple to put together a plan that incorporates necessary police requirements, and message it. But none of that is happening.

Lee Collenberg

Midtown

