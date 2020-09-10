Letter: Re: the Sept. 5. article “Fitz's Opinion: Waiting for rain and spiritual realignment in my garden”

Re: the Sept. 5 article "A meditation on monsoons and honest labor."
Wow! I have been well aware for the last 30+ years of my friend Fitz's genius work as a cartoonist.
Now I know after reading his story on his desert garden in this past Saturday Star newspaper that his "way with words" is right up there with his cartoon expertise.
When I get up in the morning, the first two things I do with the Star is solve the Sudoku and chuckle at Fitz's cartoon. My favorite cartoon in the past month or two is the one that shows Trump saying, "I will be looking at more background checks because of all the horrible shootings." The next frame shows the President smiling-- bigly-- at a large check from the NRA, who says, "Look at THIS check for staying in the background again!"
Please show this well thought out cartoon again.
In Admiration,
Em Clark
Em Clark
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!