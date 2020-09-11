 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 6. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 6. article “Letters to the Editor”

After reading Az Independent News Network as well at Tucson Sentenial it seems that the founders of Worldview have decided to move their launches to Florida which may leave Tucson with an empty building. They have already picked a new name for their Florida enterprise.

If a banker would have been approached with an offer to lend on a 120k sq. ft. building by a brand new company with no record of earnings and a questionable business plan if a loan was to have been made all parties to the loan would be required to sign personal guarantees. I am quite sure the county supervisors do not have signed personal guarantees for the amount owed under the lease agreement.

Earl Hamilton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One letter writer sees the militarization of police as the tipping point to our current policing crisis, while another says it's Trump's duty to subdue unruly cities and states. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News