Letter: Re: the Sept. 6. article “Letters to the Editor”

After reading Az Independent News Network as well at Tucson Sentenial it seems that the founders of Worldview have decided to move their launches to Florida which may leave Tucson with an empty building. They have already picked a new name for their Florida enterprise.
If a banker would have been approached with an offer to lend on a 120k sq. ft. building by a brand new company with no record of earnings and a questionable business plan if a loan was to have been made all parties to the loan would be required to sign personal guarantees. I am quite sure the county supervisors do not have signed personal guarantees for the amount owed under the lease agreement.
Earl Hamilton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
