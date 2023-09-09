Re: the July 21 article "LD17 needs representation that prioritizes voters."

Morgan Abraham’s editorial in the Arizona Daily Star illuminates why he is the best candidate to serve the citizens of Legislative District 17 in the house of representatives. Already a capable and effective legislator before he was gerrymandered out of his seat in 2022, the people of our district are fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a person of such competence and character.

Abraham has proven that he is committed to serving the interests of ALL Arizonans and not just the ones who vote for him. Most importantly, he believes in the role of compromise as an essential ingredient to effective democracy.

He represents a much-needed change to the current crop of highly partisan, bitter individuals hell-bent on curtailing voting rights and imposing their radical social agenda on the populace, going so far as to propose jail sentences for those who disagree.

The 2014 election is 14 months away, but it is already crystal clear that Morgan Abraham is the answer!

Jim Lombardo

Oro Valley