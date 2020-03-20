Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

I read your interesting story about how the mayor shut down all of the bars and restaurants. I was surprised that there was nary a word about the authority under which she did that. Inquiring minds want to know which statute or ordinance she was working under.
We should certainly be informed about the details of how this was done. Why didn't the City Council have to approve this action? Why didn't longer notice have to be given? Can other businesses, such as newspapers, be shut down also?
I certainly hope that your newspaper will do a much better job when Trump postpones the November elections
John Kromko
Downtown
