The more I learn about the proposed I-11, the less I understand how anyone might think it is a good idea. Maps of the proposed area(s) have been shown. However these maps would be more informative if they showed all of the homes, businesses, and schools that would be affected, along with a sidebar listing the number of people that would be displaced. Not to mention what this will do to our beautiful desert and the wildlife that call it home. And, what about all of the farmers, and their land that would be cut through for a freeway that almost runs identical to the existing one. This bypass would also have a negative effect on the existing businesses along I-10. Please use the money to upgrade and fix our existing roads, not create an unnecessary new one.
Leslie Harris
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.