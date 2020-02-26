Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
May I take this opportunity to suggest the two towns (Marana and Oro Valley) join hands in building a two-sheet ice rink that would service the entire Tucson area.

With the closing of the waterpark, an ice rink would be the go-to for cool and active participation in sports during the heat of summer as well as the entire year. It could also be included in a multipurpose facility. We are having a burgeoning younger population growth and an ever increasing interest in ice hockey. What an opportunity for economic growth if done correctly.

Again, Phoenix supports 13 ice rinks, Tucson supports 0. Come on, we can do better than that.

Nadine Fork

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

