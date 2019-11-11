Press Release
For Religion column
The Migrant Children’s Art Show, called “Hope and Healing,” will open this Sunday, November 10, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson. This is a show of pictures created by migrant children during their stay at the Monastery on Country Club Road this past spring and summer. The show, put together by Valarie Lee James, was originally displayed in the Ward 6 office of city council member, Steve Kozachik. Members of Casa Alitas used some of the drawings to make stunning quilts, which are in the show as well.
Members of the public are invited to the reception and opening of the show on Sunday, which will include a talk by Ms. James on the creation of the work. The show also will be open during the week from 9 to 1, at the church, 4831 E. 22nd Street. The show will be on display through December 8.
For more information contact Susan Call, UUCT, 520-444-0338
Margot Garcia
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.