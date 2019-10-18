Ok so let me and everybody else get this straight- Jorgenson’s comment on theft of licenses (due to the fact that fewer identifying details were required online to obtain licenses illegally) was that he wants to be CAREFUL services are not compromised to drivers in AZ.
If so how incredibly that is NOT and how incredibly stupid an approach it is - is he the reason why requirements were so lax to start off with?
If it had been his wife’s license stolen and an attempt made to move 160k from their bank acct I bet he wouldn’t say it needs careful consideration to adjust requirements and he would do what ought to have been done before. We all known how rife online fraud is - this is not 1960.
Nobody should be pussyfooting around.
D.S. Santiago
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.