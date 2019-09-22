Re: the September 18 article "Our nation's veterans deserve better than 'Medicare for All'."
First I want to thank him for his service.
True the VA health care isn’t available to all vets. They have to be Honorably discharged and to have served during time of conflict. The 37,000 homeless vets certainly won’t have to worry about increased taxes. If they don’t qualify for the VA, I’m sure they would like the Medicare for All.
The Tucson VA health center is a wonderful operation I see no reasoning that “any top-down government run health care insurance system would threaten access, quality and affordability for all”.
Alison Jones explained Health Care for All in her Sept. 6th Opinion piece. "If you pay $2,000 more in taxes and save $6,000 in health-care costs, you’re $4,000 ahead.” “reject the propaganda of fear.”
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.