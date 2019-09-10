A letter writer recently attacked the President’s supporters again as ‘jerk[s] over Trump’s “draft status”. Saying … “Supporters need to keep pretending that you’re less a jerk than facts prove.” Trump, like thousands of others received a deferment, just like Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, Bernie Sanders and many more. Trump registered, was ordered to report for his physical and underwent an Armed Forces physical examination (with a result listed only as “DISQ”) on 19 September 1968 and was reclassified 1-Y (qualified for service only in time of war or national emergency) on 15 October 1968. All that is what the ignorant, most of whom never served, never knew the fear of the Vietnam war, and never saw their high school buddies come how in a box call a “Draft Dodger”. That is what I call stupidity by cowards, who are driven by their hate and status as political voting losers in the last election. Discussing.
Jim Ryles
Oro Valley
