Having just returned from Europe and Northern Italy, it seems they can see where their high taxes are going.
In one of the poorer countries in Europe, their roads, bridges, tunnels, signage, internet, train and bus systems are clean, efficient and cheap. Only in the big cities did we see paint grafiti. Over a hundred miles of their interstate equivalent, not one plastic bag, can, water bottle on the side of the road. In their cities, clean sidewalks and roadways. They have pride in their land and well being.
Traveling back to Tucson, the interstate is disgusting and so are the county and city systems. Trash, pot holes and poor roads are now typical if not accepted by our people.
For years, "we" have been told taxes are bad. That money belongs in the hands of the wage earner....and look what it has gotten us. It reflects a culture that has no pride in its land, or its governance to do the right thing. So what is the answer?
Roger Engels
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.