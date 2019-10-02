Re: the September 29 article "Mental illness: Tucson family struggles to get help."
My son experienced mental health episodes in his late 20’s and we had a neighbor that decided to start contacting Pima County Sherriff's Department(PCSD) whenever our son looked odd or stressed. PCSD never corroborated any interaction or contact between my son and these people. The swarm of deputies, asking questions and making inappropriate statements was heartbreaking.
PCSD did not send out mental-health trained deputies because they don’t have many. They also wear no body cameras, do not have dash cameras in their cars, nor is there civilian oversight.
I sought advice from the PCSD Mental Health Team. Two detectives came to our home. They asked why my adult son lived with us. They asked for protected medical information. They told me that every call was a suspicious criminal activity call to them.
Law enforcement needs mental health guidelines. Budgets and support for mental health calls should go to a qualified agency whether you are in the city or county. That is not the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Marlene Hudson
East side
