Re: the September 5 article "Local governments' cyber vigilance has to start at the top."
I would like to know why governments, corporations or any organization that wants security doesn’t use private networks. Twenty years ago all of these organizations communicated via Point to Point or Point to Multipoint networks. While I was unaware of any hacking being done to these virtually isolated channels some federal government and financial corporations used datacryptors at every drop or point. This network would cost more than the nearly free internet. You pay a little more but you sleep better. If you must communicate with the public on the internet keep that isolated from your vital network.
I have been out of the business for 18 years so I am not up to date on the latest but I know this old stuff worked quite well. There are modern encryptors that could also be an option.
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.