Re: the September 23, 2018 article "Gentrification altering old neighborhoods' essence.
This article is a year old but it still sits strong. Longtime residents of Arizona, specifically people of color and people of lower income levels, are being attacked all over the state. What protections do folks have from businesses buying up cheaper land and increasing property prices, and what is AZ's government doing to protect home owners and renters in the year since this article was published? Here in Wailuku, where I currently reside, residents were in uproar over a proposed shopping center that was set to go up. After hearings from the community, the council proceeded to change the insensitives and put money towards affordable housing (we'll see if it happens) and there was much relief. Flagstaff is a runaway train of gentrification with NAU buying up whatever land it can and booting people out with little help. How do we keep our home from becoming what Flag is?
Daniel Lopez
Northwest side
