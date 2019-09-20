From what I hear the hospital administration has been negotiating in good faith offering potential contracts which the union representatives have not shown to the Tucson RN"s. Why not?? Seems to me that every offer should be reviewed and voted on by the membership. How else can the RN's know they are close to a resolution and a vote if they don't see the information?
I feel safe in saying the hospital will do all they can to care for the patients in-house.
Daily Star, please speak to the administration to see the other side. Facts are facts. We need to hear facts.
Joyce Harrison
East side
